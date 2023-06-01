Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace

    1 June 2023, 16:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 70 schoolers from all the regions of Kazakhstan toured the Presidential Palace Akorda on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Joining the tour of Akorda were the winners of international and republican Olympiads, honors students.

    As part of the tour, the schoolers visited the Central Entrance Hall on the first floor as well as the Ceremonial Hall, which hosts official receptions. The students also visited the Eastern, Marble, Gold, Oval, and other halls where talks and meetings take place, as well as the library.

    The children were presented with the interesting facts about the country’s main building.

    Among them was first-grader Assyltas Sayadil from Astana, who wrote a letter addressed to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, telling her wish to visit Akorda.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akorda presidential residence Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation