Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2023, 16:48
Kazakhstani schoolers take tour of Akorda Presidential Palace Photo: Kazinform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 70 schoolers from all the regions of Kazakhstan toured the Presidential Palace Akorda on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Joining the tour of Akorda were the winners of international and republican Olympiads, honors students.

As part of the tour, the schoolers visited the Central Entrance Hall on the first floor as well as the Ceremonial Hall, which hosts official receptions. The students also visited the Eastern, Marble, Gold, Oval, and other halls where talks and meetings take place, as well as the library.

The children were presented with the interesting facts about the country’s main building.

Among them was first-grader Assyltas Sayadil from Astana, who wrote a letter addressed to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, telling her wish to visit Akorda.


