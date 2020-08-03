Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstani schoolchildren win gold, silver medals at Cyberspace Mathematical Competition

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 August 2020, 21:46
Kazakhstani schoolchildren win gold, silver medals at Cyberspace Mathematical Competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani schoolchildren have represented the country at the Cyberspace Mathematical Competition, which was held by the Mathematical Association of American (MAA) and the international platform AOPS, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the city administration office.

The national team of Kazakhstan won one gold, three silvers and two bronze medals and took 20th place in the team classification. Aibek Myrzatay won gold medal; Kassym Mukhanbetiyar, Danat Duisenbekov and Marlen Raushanov won silver medals; Dilnaz Ualiyeva, Nurtas Shyntas have become bronze medalists; Batyrkhan Sakenov was awarded a diploma.

photo


It was informed that about 80 countries participated in the competition which was conducted in an online format.

The top three countries include Russia, America and South Korea. Ukraine was ranked 15th, Azerbaijan - 25th, Armenia - 45th, Tajikistan - 50th and Uzbekistan - 54th.


Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays