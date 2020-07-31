Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren win four bronze medals at Int'l Chemistry Olympiad

    31 July 2020, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani schoolchildren have won four bronze medals at the prestigious International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020), Kazinform reports with the reference to the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.

    The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020) was held in an online format. The event was attended by 248 schoolchildren from more than 62 countries of the world.

    Over the years of participation in the International Chemistry Olympiad, namely from 1999 to 2019, the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan has gained 72 awards including 6 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze medals and two certificates of honor.

    This year, all members of the national team were awarded bronze medals: Gairbek Haydar - student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology, Pavlodar; Abilmansur Muzhubayev - student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School Chemistry and Biology, Nur-Sultan; Seisenkul Bakdaulet - student of the boarding school «Bilim-innovation», Nur-Sultan; Kibriyanur Abdugafarova - student of the Galaxy International School, Almaty.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped