Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren to have access to e-textbooks – Minister

    11 July 2020, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – E-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren are set to be made available ahead of the new academic year, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov revealed on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Aimagambetov confirmed that the ministry is working with publishing houses on the possibility to provide access to e-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren as Kazakhstan is getting ready for 2020-2021 school year.

    «We are working on this issue together with publishing houses,» the minister said at the Saturday online press briefing.

    He also said that the issue of remote learning for schools at the very beginning of the new school year is being discussed.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped