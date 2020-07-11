Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani schoolchildren to have access to e-textbooks – Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2020, 14:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – E-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren are set to be made available ahead of the new academic year, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov revealed on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

Minister Aimagambetov confirmed that the ministry is working with publishing houses on the possibility to provide access to e-versions of textbooks for schoolchildren as Kazakhstan is getting ready for 2020-2021 school year.

«We are working on this issue together with publishing houses,» the minister said at the Saturday online press briefing.

He also said that the issue of remote learning for schools at the very beginning of the new school year is being discussed.

