Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren scoop 4 medals at 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad

    27 May 2021, 15:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled one gold and three bronze medals at the 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, t his year the Asian Physics Olympiad brought together teams of schoolchildren from 23 countries of the world. Kazakhstan was represented by eight schoolchildren from schools and lyceums in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Pavlodar and Taraz. All Kazakhstani participants of the Olympiad were trained by experienced teachers.

    After winning four medals at the 2021 APO, Kazakhstani participants are willing to vie for top honors at other international competitions.

    Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov took the opportunity to congratulate the winners via his Facebook page. In his congratulatory message, he wished them further success.

    In addition, two more Kazakhstani schoolchildren received diplomas.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped