Kazakhstani schoolchildren scoop 4 medals at 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2021, 15:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled one gold and three bronze medals at the 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, t his year the Asian Physics Olympiad brought together teams of schoolchildren from 23 countries of the world. Kazakhstan was represented by eight schoolchildren from schools and lyceums in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Pavlodar and Taraz. All Kazakhstani participants of the Olympiad were trained by experienced teachers.

After winning four medals at the 2021 APO, Kazakhstani participants are willing to vie for top honors at other international competitions.

Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov took the opportunity to congratulate the winners via his Facebook page. In his congratulatory message, he wished them further success.

In addition, two more Kazakhstani schoolchildren received diplomas.


