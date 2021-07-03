Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren haul 2 medals at European Geography Olympiad

    3 July 2021, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled silver and bronze medals at the European Geography Olympiad held online in Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The European Geography Olympiad brought together 152 schoolchildren from 13 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by three schoolchildren from the cities of Aktobe and Shymkent. Winners and runners-up of the Republican Geography Olympiad were eligible to participate in the intellectual contest.

    Rustam Valeyev of Kazakhstan clinched silver, while Yerkebulan Tazabek settled for bronze. Beikhan Mukanov was awarded with the certificate of participation.

    This is the third time Kazakhstani schoolchildren take part in the European Geography Olympiad. Last year, Team Kazakhstan also collected one silver and one bronze.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped