Kazakhstani schoolchildren haul 2 medals at European Geography Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled silver and bronze medals at the European Geography Olympiad held online in Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The European Geography Olympiad brought together 152 schoolchildren from 13 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by three schoolchildren from the cities of Aktobe and Shymkent. Winners and runners-up of the Republican Geography Olympiad were eligible to participate in the intellectual contest.

Rustam Valeyev of Kazakhstan clinched silver, while Yerkebulan Tazabek settled for bronze. Beikhan Mukanov was awarded with the certificate of participation.

This is the third time Kazakhstani schoolchildren take part in the European Geography Olympiad. Last year, Team Kazakhstan also collected one silver and one bronze.



