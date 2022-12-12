Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

12 December 2022, 18:09
Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh team of schoolchildren continue their winning streak at the international arena with six more medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad in physics, biology, and chemistry, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov.

Kazakhstani schoolchildren won six medals, including one silver and five bronze medals at the International Junior Physics, Biology, and Chemistry Olympiad held in Bogota, Colombia.

The Olympiad has brought together 300 schoolchildren from 60 countries.

Last year, the Kazakh team won three bronze medals.

Photo: t.me/aimagambetov
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
Mets issue weather advisory for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 13
National Fund’s assets rise to $55.8bn in 2022
Kazakhstani skier claims silver at FIS Para Nordic World Cup
President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
President asks PM if his Cabinet ready to cope with all economic challenges
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
3 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12

News