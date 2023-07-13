Kazakhstani school students bring home 6 medals from IMO in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani school students captured six medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Running from July 2 through 13, the event brought together 618 school students from 112 countries of the world.

Kazakhstan was ranked 21st with two silver and four bronze medals in the overall medal tally.

Miron Yurkevich and Raiymbek Baishulak from Almaty earned silver medals.

Bronze went to Zhan Dautov from Kostanay region, Batyrkhan Sakenov from Almaty, Vladimir Rogovsky from Pavlodar and Margulan Sharel from Zhambyl region.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstani schoolchildren won a total of 16 gold, 44 silver and 75 bronze medals at the international Olympiads.