Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alina Sarkulova won two medals at the Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup held in Serbia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

On day 1 she finished third in the women’s elite Cross-country Olympic.

A day later she finished second to secure silver in the women’s elite Cross-country Olympic race.