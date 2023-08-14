Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Sagandykova skyrockets in WTA singles ranking

    14 August 2023, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova jumped from 1,056th to 958th spot in the latest WTA singles ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed two spots up to 436th in the ranking.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her title of the world’s number four.

    Kazakhstan’s second seed Yulia Putintseva lost 18 spots to rank 79th in the WTA singles ranking.

    Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova was down one spot to 544th, and Anna Danilina two spots to 865th in the ranking.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan claims title at ITF event in Czech Republic
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo