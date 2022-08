Kazakhstani Rypakova fails to get through finals at Athletics U20 Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anastasia Rypakova failed to reach the long jump finals the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 underway in Colombia.

Rypakova jumped 6.04 m to rank 18th in the women’s long jump.

The Championships brings together the best U20 athletes in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.





Photo: olympic.kz