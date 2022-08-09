9 August 2022 08:11

Kazakhstani Rybakina wins first-round match at Toronto Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina, the first Kazakh Grand Slam singles' champion in history, debuted at the Toronto Open, one of the biggest hard-court tournaments of the summer, Sports.kz reads.

Rybakina crashed Marie Bouzková from Czech Republic in the women's singles first-round match with a score of 7:5, 6:7, 6:1.

Currently Rybakina ranks No 27 in the updated WTA Singles Rankings.









Photo: sports.kz