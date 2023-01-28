Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ranking 25th in the world beats Aryna Sabalenka World No. 5 in the first set of the 2023 Australian Open final match. The first set ended with the score of 6:4 in favor of Rybakina. The set lasted for 35 minutes, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Rybakina crashed another Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka in the AO women’s singles semifinals 7:6, 6:3.