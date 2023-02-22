Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai

22 February 2023, 07:15
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22 Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina is set to play vs Cori Gauff ranking currently world No.6 in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform learn from Sports.kz.

The match is expected to start at 05:00 pm. Astana time.

Rybakina beat US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the opening-round match with a score of 6:3, 6:4. In the Round of 32, she defeated Marie Bouzkova 7:5, 6:2.


