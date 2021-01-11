Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Rybakina still one of top 20 players in the world

    11 January 2021, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at 19th spot of the WTA rankings. Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas are ranked 28th and 80th, respectively.

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan is placed 282nd, Gozal Ainitdinova – 458th, and Zhibek Kulambayeva – 625th.

    Ashleigh Barty from Australia is the world number one in tennis. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, accordingly.


