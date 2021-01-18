Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Rybakina still among WTA top 20 players

    18 January 2021, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina remains the country’s number one in tennis and the highest ranked played in Kazakhstan based on the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina retained her 19th spot this week. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is still ranked 28th. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost one spot and landed the 81st line of the rankings.

    Ashleigh Barty of Australia is the world’s top WTA player. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Japanese Naomi Osaka is world’s third top player.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
