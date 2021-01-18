Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Rybakina still among WTA top 20 players

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 14:14
Kazakhstani Rybakina still among WTA top 20 players

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina remains the country’s number one in tennis and the highest ranked played in Kazakhstan based on the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina retained her 19th spot this week. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is still ranked 28th. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost one spot and landed the 81st line of the rankings.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is the world’s top WTA player. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Japanese Naomi Osaka is world’s third top player.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events