Kazakhstani Rybakina starts with win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina crashed Russia’s Vera Zvonareva in the women’s singles first round match at Australian Open, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

The meeting lasted 2 hours 4 minutes and ended with a score of 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4 in favor of Rybakina. In the second round Elena Rybakina will play vs Fiona Ferro of France.