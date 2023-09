CINCINNATI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina World No. 4 beat Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia ranking 20th in the world in the second-round match at the Cincinnati Masters, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.



The match ended with a score of 6:7, 6:2, 6:4 in favor of Rybakina.

Notably, in 2017 Jelena Ostapenko won the Roland Garros singles title.