Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:4.

As earlier reported, in the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina paired with Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.

The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 US dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 US dollars and 900 rank points.





Photo: ktf.kz



