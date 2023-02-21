Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai

21 February 2023, 07:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:4.

As earlier reported, in the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina paired with Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.

The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 US dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 US dollars and 900 rank points.


Photo: ktf.kz


