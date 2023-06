NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was victorious in the match against Argentina’s top-seeded Nadia Podoroska in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

On Day 2 of the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Podoroska of Argentina in two sets 6-4, 6-4, giving Kazakhstan 2-1 lead over Argentina.