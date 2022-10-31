Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in WTA Singles Rankings

    31 October 2022, 09:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the updated Singles and Doubles Rankings. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula.

    Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina retains her position ranking 22nd, Sports.kz reads.

    Yulia Putinsteva went one spot down to stand 54 th .

    Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes Coco Gauff while the above-mentioned Jessica Pegula rounds out the Top 3.

    Notably, Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 12th. Zhibek Kulambayeva stands 205 th , Yulia Putintseva is placed 316th, while Elena Rybakina climbed 12 spots to rank 443 rd in the Doubles Rankings.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani tennis players joined the TOP 100 ITF junior rankings.


    Photo: sports.kz




    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine
    Kazakhstan grabs another bronze at Asian Water Polo Championship
    Kazakh Shymbergenov grabs gold at Asian Boxing Champs 2022
    Kazakh boxer secures 1st silver as 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand