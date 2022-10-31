Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in WTA Singles Rankings

31 October 2022, 09:55
Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in WTA Singles Rankings
31 October 2022, 09:55

Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in WTA Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the updated Singles and Doubles Rankings. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula.

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina retains her position ranking 22nd, Sports.kz reads.

Yulia Putinsteva went one spot down to stand 54 th .

Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes Coco Gauff while the above-mentioned Jessica Pegula rounds out the Top 3.

Notably, Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 12th. Zhibek Kulambayeva stands 205 th , Yulia Putintseva is placed 316th, while Elena Rybakina climbed 12 spots to rank 443 rd in the Doubles Rankings.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani tennis players joined the TOP 100 ITF junior rankings.


Photo: sports.kz




News