Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in updated WTA Rankings

26 December 2022, 09:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the year-end Singles and Doubles Rankings. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, Sports.kz reads.

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina retains her position in the Singles Ranking 21st, while Yulia Putintseva stands 51st.

Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes Veronika Kudermetova, while Barbora Krejcikova rounds out the Top 3.

Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 11th. Zhibek Kulambayeva dropped one spot down to rank 202nd.


Photo: sports.kz


