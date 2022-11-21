Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in updated WTA Rankings

    21 November 2022, 09:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released the updated Singles and Doubles Rankings. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula.

    Kazakhstani tennis players Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putinsteva retain their positions in the Singles ranking 22nd and 52nd correspondingly, Sports.kz reads.

    Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes Veronika Kudermetova, while Barbora Krejcikova rounds out the Top 3.

    Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 11th. Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed two spots to stand 203rd.

    Photo: Jeff Dean / AP Photo

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
