22 August 2022 10:27

Kazakhstani Rybakina out of WTA Top 100 Ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Based on the updated WTA ranking Iga Swiatek of Poland remains the World No 1 in the Singles WTA Ranking, followed by Anett Kontaveit from Estonia and Maria Sakkari of Greece, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina ranks 25th, while Yulia Putintseva went one spot down to stand 39th. In the Doubles WTA Ranking, Anna Danilina climbed one place to rank 20th, while Rybakina slipped 17 spots down to 107.

Coco Gauff became the World No.1 doubles player, followed by Belgian Elise Mertens and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic.





Photo: sports.kz











