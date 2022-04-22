Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Rybakina out of Stuttgart

    22 April 2022, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina sadly crashed out of the second round of the WTA’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform cites WTA.com.

    World N°19 Rybakina was edged out of the second-round match by 2nd-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa in a three-set thriller 2-6, 6-4, 6-7.

    Badosa propelled to the quarterfinals of the tournament where she will clash with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia seeded 7th.

    Earlier it was reported that in the opener Rybakina had routed German qualifier Nastasja Schunk in straight sets.

    It bears to remind that another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey where she will play against Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana