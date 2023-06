Kazakhstani Rybakina out of French Open singles

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani female No. 1 player Elena Rybakina lost in the third-round match at the French Open 2022, also known as Roland Garros, Sports.kz reads.

The match vs Madison Keys lasted for 2 hours and 10 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 1:6, 6:7.