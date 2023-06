Kazakhstani Rybakina lost to World No.6 at BNP Paribas Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina lost to World No.6 Maria Sakkari of Greece in the women’s singles quarterfinals at the now-running BNP Paribas Open, Sports.kz reads.

The match ended with a score of 7:5, 6:4.