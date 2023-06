Kazakhstani Rybakina lost in 2nd round at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina the World No. 23 was defeated by Ons Jabeur in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Kazakh Tennis Federations’ press service reports.

The match lasted for 2 hours 18 minutes and ended with a score 6/7(6), 6/4, 2/6 in favor of the Tunisian tennis player ranking 31st in the world.