    Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10

    28 January 2023, 19:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made her WTA Top 10 debut in the singles climbing to the 10th position.

    Rybakina for the first time ever played in the finals of the Australian Open 2023. Her rival Aryna Sabalenka is ranked now the World No. 2 in the singles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina earned 1,685,625 Australian dollars (or 1.2 million of US dollars) or 544 million tenge at a current exchange rate.

    As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina lost to Aryna Sabalenka World No.5 in the Australian Open singles final with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 4:6.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

