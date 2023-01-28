Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10

28 January 2023, 19:16
Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made her WTA Top 10 debut in the singles climbing to the 10th position.

Rybakina for the first time ever played in the finals of the Australian Open 2023. Her rival Aryna Sabalenka is ranked now the World No. 2 in the singles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina earned 1,685,625 Australian dollars (or 1.2 million of US dollars) or 544 million tenge at a current exchange rate.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina lost to Aryna Sabalenka World No.5 in the Australian Open singles final with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 4:6.

Related news
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs
Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan sweeps 20 medals at the Asian U22 Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title
2023 Australian Open final: 2nd set lost
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs
Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal
Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to President of Bulgaria
2 Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal
3 Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
4 January 28. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 Kazakhstan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases

News