Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time ever sails into AO Round 4

20 January 2023, 11:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World No.25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstani crashed 11th-ranked Danielle Collins of the U.S. with a score of 6:2, 5:7, 6:2 in the 3rd Round at the now-running Australian Open, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Next Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Cristina Bucsa.