    Kazakhstani Rybakina beats two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Garcia

    24 December 2022, 10:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon-2022 champion Elena Rybakina played the second singles match at the World Tennis League (WTL) exhibition tournament in Dubai, Kazinform reports with the reference to Sports.kz.

    In the match against French tennis player Caroline Garcia (world No 4, two-time winner of the French Open 2016, 2022 doubles), Rybakina won in two sets with the score 7:5, 6:1. The game lasted for one hour and one minute only.

    During the match, Rybakina hit three aces and made one double fault. She won also 13 points and five consecutive games.

    Recall that Elena Rybakina competes at the WTL tournament as a member of Hawks. Her partners are Alexander Zverev from Germany and Dominik Thiem from Austria.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
