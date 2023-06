Kazakhstani Rybakina advances to Abu Dhabi WTA quarterfinals

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 match of Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open 2021 scoring 6:3, 6:4.

In the next round Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.