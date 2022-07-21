Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstani runner qualifies for 5,000m final at 2022 World Athletics Championships

    21 July 2022 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui qualified for the Women’s 5,000m final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the U.S., Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the qualifying round Kipkirui ran to her season’s best result of 14:52.54 finishing second in her Heat 0.27 sec behind the leader.

    The Kazakhstani will vie for the 5,000m race medal in the final scheduled for July 24.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had earned its historic gold in the Women’s 3,000m race at the championships in Oregon.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases