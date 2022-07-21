Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani runner qualifies for 5,000m final at 2022 World Athletics Championships
21 July 2022 10:44

Kazakhstani runner qualifies for 5,000m final at 2022 World Athletics Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui qualified for the Women’s 5,000m final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the U.S., Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the qualifying round Kipkirui ran to her season’s best result of 14:52.54 finishing second in her Heat 0.27 sec behind the leader.

The Kazakhstani will vie for the 5,000m race medal in the final scheduled for July 24.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had earned its historic gold in the Women’s 3,000m race at the championships in Oregon.


Photo: sports.kz


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive