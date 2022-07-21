21 July 2022 10:44

Kazakhstani runner qualifies for 5,000m final at 2022 World Athletics Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui qualified for the Women’s 5,000m final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the U.S., Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the qualifying round Kipkirui ran to her season’s best result of 14:52.54 finishing second in her Heat 0.27 sec behind the leader.

The Kazakhstani will vie for the 5,000m race medal in the final scheduled for July 24.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had earned its historic gold in the Women’s 3,000m race at the championships in Oregon.

Photo: sports.kz