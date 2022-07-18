Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani runner eases into 2022 World Athletics Championships semis
18 July 2022 14:55

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s runner Mikhail Litvin propelled into the semifinal of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the U.S., Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Litvin finished fourth in the Men’s 400m race clocking it in 46.00 seconds in Heat 4, his season’s best result.

American Champion Allison finished first in Heat 4. Coming in second was Belgian Dylan Borlee. Isaac Makwala of Botswana was third.

Litvin’s result allow his to earn the semifinal berth at the championships scheduled to be held on July 20.


