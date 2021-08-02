Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani rowers advance to quarter-finals at Olympics in Tokyo

    2 August 2021, 08:16

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani athletes made it to the quarter-finals of the events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani Natalya Sergeyeva finished sixth with a 46.657 clocking in the Heat 5 of the Women’s Kayak Single 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Another Kazakhstanis Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov were ranked fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Heat 1 event at the Olympics. The Yemelyanov brothers finished the distance in 3:49:079, thus advancing to the quarter-final of the event.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam