Kazakhstani rowers advance to quarter-finals at Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani athletes made it to the quarter-finals of the events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Natalya Sergeyeva finished sixth with a 46.657 clocking in the Heat 5 of the Women’s Kayak Single 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Another Kazakhstanis Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov were ranked fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Heat 1 event at the Olympics. The Yemelyanov brothers finished the distance in 3:49:079, thus advancing to the quarter-final of the event.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



