Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani rowers advance to quarter-finals at Olympics in Tokyo

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 08:16
Kazakhstani rowers advance to quarter-finals at Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani athletes made it to the quarter-finals of the events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Natalya Sergeyeva finished sixth with a 46.657 clocking in the Heat 5 of the Women’s Kayak Single 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Another Kazakhstanis Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov were ranked fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Heat 1 event at the Olympics. The Yemelyanov brothers finished the distance in 3:49:079, thus advancing to the quarter-final of the event.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay