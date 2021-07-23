Kazakhstani rower Yakovlev first to compete at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vladislav Yakovlev became the first athlete from Kazakhstan to compete at the Summer Tokyo Olympics in Japan this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Yakovlev represented Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles Sculls in Rowing and clocked the distance in 7:10.08 qualifying for the quarterfinal.

Denis Gankin, Sanzhar Mussayev and Ilfat Abdullin will also represent Kazakhstan in the Archery event later today. The event will bring together over 60 archers from all corners of the world.

The Tokyo Olympics in Japan will run through August 8.

In total, Kazakhstani athletes scored almost 100 Olympic licenses in 27 sports for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team consists of over 90 athletes.