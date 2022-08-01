Kazakhstani rises in Doubles Rankings after WTA win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon Championships winner Elena Eybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Rybakina is placed 23rd in the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan slid one spot down to N°42.

Iga Swiatek tops the WTA Singles Rankings with 8,396 points. Coming in second is Estonian Anett Kotaveit with 4,476 points. Greek Maria Sakkari is third with 4,190 points.

The top 3 of the WTA Doubles Rankings has not changed since the last week as it is dominated by Belgian Elise Mertens at the top, Chinese Shuai Zhang at N°2 and Czech Katerina Siniakova at N°3.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina climbed four spots up to N°19 of the WTA Doubles Rankings after claiming her 3rd WTA Women’s Doubles title in her career in Poland. Elena Rybakina lost one spot in the WTA Doubles Rankings and landed at N°66.





Photo: sports.kz