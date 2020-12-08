Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani rider Bizhigitov leaves Astana

    8 December 2020, 08:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhandos Bizhigitov spent four years in the Kazakh team, with always being a loyal and strong helper, especially at the stage races and the Classics, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    In his first season on WorldTour level, Zhandos made his debut in a Grand Tour with riding the Giro d'Italia, later on he focused on the Northern Classics, where he always gave 100% and helped the team to gain victories and podiums spots.

    His statistics over the last four years with the team show that the leaders of the team won or at least reached podium spots in 13 stages races, where Zhandos took part in.
    He was also one of the key riders in the Kazakh National team, being successful at the Asian Road Championships (TTT victory) and the Asian Summer Games (Victory by Alexey Lutsenko).

    It has been a great and successful four years together with Zhandos, therefore the team thanks him for everything and wants to wish Zhandos all the best for his new adventure!

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
