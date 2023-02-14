Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye

14 February 2023, 21:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rescuers have saved seven people from the debris handing them over to medical workers in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry personnel have saved seven people and pulled out the bodies of 85 deceased, including 10 kids, from the rubble as part of rescue efforts in Türkiye.

The Kazakhstani rescuers continue their search and rescue efforts removing the debris of collapsed buildings and dismantling unstable constructions in two Turkish cities - Gaziantep and Nurdağı.

First aid is also provided by the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center personnel on a round-the-clock basis.

Notably, at least 31,974 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.


