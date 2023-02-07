Kazakhstani rescuers join recovery efforts in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani rescuers join the race to save trapped survivors in the center of Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani rescue team began recovery efforts to try to save those trapped under rubbles in İbrahimli district of Gaziantep city.

It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.





At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,538 have been injured as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.



