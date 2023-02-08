Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstani rescuers continue search for survivors from deadly quake in Türkiye

    8 February 2023, 09:42

    GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani rescuers continue to search for survivors from the deadly quake in Türkiye, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    According to the First Vice Minister, the rescuers do every thing possible to find survivors under the quake rubble.

    It was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers joined recovery efforts in Türkiye. The Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

    The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.

    As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.

    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022